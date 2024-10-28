2025 NFL draft order: Where do the Carolina Panthers stand going into Week 9?
The Carolina Panthers lost once again in 2024, this time losing by two touchdowns to the Denver Broncos. Their loss, combined with some movement by teams with similar records, has their projected 2025 NFL Draft pick changing. The current order, before the Monday night game between the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, is official.
Panthers drop again in 2025 NFL Draft Order
The Panthers' latest loss keeps them at one win for the season. They are one of just two teams to have only one in the win column. The Tennessee Titans have had a bye week already and have one fewer loss, so the Panthers currently own the worst record. They're picking first as a result.
The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns both got upset wins on Sunday, which gave them each two wins on the season. Previously, the Patriots had held the first overall pick with the Panthers right behind them. Now, the Panthers are alone at the top.
However, with Drake Maye potentially missing time with a concussion, the Patriots are a team to watch. The Panthers don't have much hope of winning games, but they might run into one or two, and the Patriots might struggle if Maye misses any time.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL Week 9 power rankings: Panthers fall back to the very bottom
Bryce Young refuses to make excuses after team’s fifth straight loss
Did Sean Payton take a shot at the Panthers after the Broncos’ win?
Dave Canales: Panthers haven’t picked starting QB for Week 9 yet