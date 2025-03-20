2025 NFL draft: PFF identifies 'outstanding' target if Panthers trade down
The Carolina Panthers have the chance to really nail the draft, at least in the first round. It may involve trading back, though, which might seem wrong for a team with so many holes, but it can add a lot of draft capital and still address some of the holes. In fact, it could be, according to PFF, the smart move to get Bryce Young a weapon and add some capital.
PFF laid out all the scenarios, including trading up for Abdul Carter. Dan Morgan said the team probably won't do that, but he admitted that trading back might be in play. If they do, PFF thinks the smart plan would be to trade back and take Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden.
"Matthew Golden would be an outstanding choice if the Panthers were to move back five-to-10 spots. His position-best 4.29-second 40-yard dash at the combine shocked some, as he didn’t show a strictly vertical game in college, but he is a smooth and technical route runner who consistently creates separation before the ball is in the air," PFF's Josh Liskiewitz argued. "Forty-two of his 59 catches for Texas in 2024 went for first downs, 26 of them for explosives. Adding an NFL-ready weapon like Golden who is capable of winning all over the field would help the Panthers unlock Leggette, and in turn, further advance the development of Young."
Golden is one of the top wide receiver prospects, so drafting him would be a boost to the whole offense. However, with so many holes on defense, it remains to be seen if the Panthers will even look at wide receiver or tight end, especially after re-signing two of the main outgoing players at that spot.
Alternative trade-back options on defense include James Pearce Jr., Mike Green, Nic Scourton, Malaki Starks, or Mykel Williams.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers’ latest free agency move should frustrate Bryce Young
Top NFL draft prospect is almost begging Panthers to draft him
Proposed Panthers signing adds $22 million weapon at receiver
NFL insider sees consensus WR1 as ‘stretch’ for Panthers at 8