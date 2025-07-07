2026 NFL mock draft: Panthers select 'monster' edge rusher from nearby school
You can never have too much edge rushing. That's apparently the adage that is driving the Carolina Panthers in this new 2026 mock draft. After signing Pat Jones to a two-year deal and drafting two edges this year, that's the position they go back to in 2026, according to Pro Football and Sports Network's Max Dorsey.
Despite the addition of high-ceiling edge prospects Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, the Panthers don't yet have anyone reliable on the edge. DJ Wonnum will be a free agent after this year, so it's not ridiculous to predict the Panthers adding to the second-most-important spot on the field in the first round next year with T.J. Parker out of Clemson.
"With the Carolina Panthers trading Brian Burns to the Giants in 2024, Parker could be the team’s next cornerstone pass rusher," Dorsey said. "Parker isn’t a finesse-style rusher and doesn’t have the elite bend that most top EDGE prospects do. However, he’s physically a monster, and his speed-to-power combination is the best in the country."
While the 2025 season has yet to be played, Parker was "elite" last season, recording 11 sacks and 20 tackles for loss. Should he have another similar year, the defensive star will cement himself as a top-10 prospect worthy of selection by the Panthers.
Caleb Downs was off the board, so the Panthers effectively passed on Drew Allar, Dani Dennis-Sutton, Francis Mauioga, LaNorris Sellers, and Rueben Bain Jr., all of which make a little less sense than Parker at the draft spot Carolina was in.
