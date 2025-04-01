Dave Canales provides bad news for Panthers offense in 2025 NFL Draft
The Carolina Panthers have been hard at work rebuilding the defense this season. The vast majority of their free-agent additions have been on that side of the ball, including at least two brand-new starters and probably three all told. Might they finally do something to help the offense and develop quarterback Bryce Young with the upcoming draft?
Don't hold your breath. Head coach Dave Canales, an offensive-minded coach, recently told Kay Adams that the team is focused on fixing the defense. The timing of the question and the answer suggest that Carolina doesn't believe it has done that through free agency, which means it will once again be the focus on draft night.
Canales said about his eighth overall pick, "We're making sure we identify the best available player. We've had some great conversations about some offensive playmakers and some defensive playmakers in this class... We have to address the needs on defense first. We're 32nd in the NFL on defense, that's something where our focus has gone to to make sure we can play good, balanced, complimentary football."
He tried his best to remain neutral, but when pressed about a receiver, he did admit that there are some good prospects out there that Bryce Young could take advantage of. He also admitted that he texted GM Dan Morgan about DK Metcalf when he was available on the trade market.
Canales didn't rule anything out, but when it came down to it, he said the team had to worry about the needs on defense first. And even with the flurry of signings, they still need at least a safety and an edge rusher. They might also need a linebacker.
As much as Canales might like adding a wide receiver to the mix, it seems like the team has honed in on the defense which has so much more to address right now. Maybe that means a mid-round pick is spent on a weapon, but at eighth overall, the odds are much higher for a defensive guy.
