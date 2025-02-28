What Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders' important NFL Combine decisions mean for Panthers
Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders will not throw at the NFL Scouting Combine, a decision that could have major ramifications for the Carolina Panthers. They're not in the market for a quarterback finally, because Bryce Young both played his way into their future and played them out of a draft pick high enough for one.
It's not a huge surprise that Ward and Sanders aren't going to throw. Lots of top QB prospects skip this at the combine. Caleb Williams did it last year. They have game tape and some will throw at their Pro Days, but plenty of them do not throw at the combine.
How does this affect the Panthers? This can go one of two ways. Teams could be turned off by the lack of throwing. If they're not in love with the game tape, then not having combine evidence will tank the two players' draft stocks a little more.
That means that other players will go higher than they would have. Jalon Walker is projected to go to Carolina at eight, but if Ward and Sanders both fall, Walker's probably not going to be there. It basically rules out any chance of Mason Graham or Abdul Carter falling, either.
The second way this can go is it could lead to a run on quarterbacks. With Ward and Sanders not throwing, players like Jaxson Dart can improve their stock by doing it. Is that enough to get them into the high first round? Probably not, but stranger things have happened (like Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix ending up as first-round picks last year).
If that happens, then a player like Graham or Carter might fall. It could also open up trade-back scenarios where the Panthers move down to allow someone else to get a quarterback. If Ward, Sanders, Dart, and even Quinn Ewers get taken, it opens up a lot of doors for the Panthers. Is it likely? No, but it's absolutely worth monitoring.
