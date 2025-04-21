All Panthers

Carolina Panthers warned against drafting elite Missouri prospect

The Panthers should not call Armand Membou's name on draft night.

Oct 12, 2024; Amherst, Massachusetts, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou (79) lines up against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the first half at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Amherst, Massachusetts, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou (79) lines up against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the first half at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
When an elite prospect falls to your draft spot, it's often a good idea for a team picking anywhere high in the first round to take them. They may not be a position of need, but they're just that good of a prospect that it's worth it regardless. For the Carolina Panthers, though, that's not the case in this year's draft.

Armand Membou is the best tackle in this class, and he's one of the best overall prospects regardless of position. With two tackle spots facing unclear futures in Carolina, it wouldn't be a surprise if, given a small slide to eight overall, Membou was a consideration for Carolina. However, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski has a sober warning for this scenario.

"The Carolina Panthers have reached the point where the team has a functional-to-good offensive line. Could it be upgraded in a couple of spots? Sure," Sobleski argued. "Is Taylor Moton's long-term status creating some concern? Of course."

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; University of Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou (OL28) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

That said, he believes the offensive line shouldn't be the focus to continue helping Bryce Young. "Missouri's Armand Membou is an exceptional talent and could easily find himself among this year's top-six picks. But if he's still on the board at No. [8], the Panthers should be looking elsewhere," he wrote.

He also said, "Young's resurgence after being benched last season became a huge piece of the puzzle to this offseason. His resilience helped rekindle hope in building around the 2023 No. 1 overall pick. The Panthers can do so by adding talent specifically at wide receiver or tight end, and give Young another option to keep the offense on track and moving in the right direction."

It looks like Sobleski believes offensive skill-position, particularly pass-catcher, should be the focus in round one, not defense. Either way, he doesn't think the Panthers can afford to take a tackle even if the best one in the class falls to them.

