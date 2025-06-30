ESPN predicts Carolina Panthers finally pick a Clemson prospect in 2026 NFL draft
The Carolina Panthers are the only team in the NFL to have never drafted a player from Clemson University. This is perhaps an unsurprising factoid, since there are undoubtedly other colleges that some NFL teams have ignored. However, it becomes more shocking when considering the proximity.
Clemson is the closest "football school" to the Panthers, and yet they've never drafted from them. That could change in 2026, though, as ESPN insider Matt Miller predicts that they will finally buck that trend with DT Peter Woods with the sixth overall pick in this mock.
"The Panthers bucked conventional wisdom with their 2025 first-rounder, eschewing a defense that finished last in EPA for wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 pick. They did add edge rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen on Day 2, so now it's time for them to get defensive tackle Derrick Brown some help," Miller said. "That's where the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Woods comes in. He posted three sacks and 17 pressures in 11 games this season, and his quickness and leverage would be a welcome fit in Carolina's revamped defense."
Even with the signings of Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown, it would be wise to get a long-term star running mate for Derrick Brown. With Woods, they can potentially do that. In this mock, the Woods pick sees them pass on Rueben Bain Jr., Spencer Fano, Garrett Nussmeier, and other top prospects.
The defensive interior was a major hole last season. In 2025, it should be better, but it probably won't be fixed in just one offseason. That's why this pick was made, to further the improvement and give the team a much better future outlook in the trenches.
