New NFL Mock Draft Has Definitive Theme for Carolina Panthers

Talk about comprehensive? Noted NFL draft writer Ryan McCrystal of Sharp Football Analysis released his 2026 mock over the weekend. He not only made his first-round selections for each team that has a pick, he offered options for clubs should things not going according to his plan. He also provided analysis for the Colts, Falcons, Packers, and Jaguars—the four teams who as of now don’t have first-round picks on April 23.

The Carolina Panthers were an 8-9 division champion in 2025. Including a heartbreaking 34-31 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild card round, Dave Canales’s club closed out the season with three consecutive losses. It’s obvious that this improving team still has several areas to address.

Another Mock Draft Has the Panthers Adding a Clemson Tiger

With the 19th overall pick, McCrystal predicts that general manager Dan Morgan will opt for an intriguing defensive lineman from Clemson University. “Carolina’s interior defensive line returns mostly intact, but its 2025 performance, even from Derrick Brown, was underwhelming. Tershawn Wharton is comically overpaid, and Carolina will likely try to escape that contact as soon as possible.”

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“This could be the ideal spot for Peter Woods,” added McCrystal, “who is young and still developing (he turns 21 in March). Woods wouldn’t need to be forced into a starting role, but would give some hope to a sinking unit.” In three seasons with the Tigers, the 6’3”, 315-pound performer totaled 84 tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles. Woods also ran for two touchdowns this past season.

Carolina’s Offensive Line Has a Two Big Concerns

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In terms of other options, McCrystal eyed the Panthers’ offensive line, starting at the pivot. “Carolina used two starting centers (Austin Corbett and Cade Mays), both of whom are free agents. There might not be a first-round center this year unless Carolina wants someone to change positions (maybe Texas A&M’s Chase Bisontis or Penn State’s Olaivavega Ioane).”

Morgan must also address the left tackle spot at some point. “Former Top-10 pick Ikem Ekwonu is coming off a down year,” added McCrystal, “and his postseason injury puts his 2026 season in jeopardy. That might mean the end of his career in Carolina since it is the final year of his contract. Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor, Georgia’s Monroe Freeling, and Utah’s Caleb Lomu are options if Carolina wants to replace Ekwonu.”

While the Panthers have a screaming need at pass rusher, fortifying the trenches is also a big priority. Injuries on the offensive front was one reason the team slipped from eighth in 2024 to 20th in Pro Football Focus’ final rankings for this area. And while Carolina was much-improved in terms of run defense in 2025, allowing 123.3 yards per game on the ground (opposed to 179.8 in ’24), Ejiro Evero’s unit had its issues in this area down the stretch.

