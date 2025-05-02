ESPN predicts Panthers' big new weapon could total 1,000 yards or 10 TDs as a rookie
The Carolina Panthers entered the 2025 NFL draft with several needs on the defensive side of the ball. Even so, they elected to go with a wide receiver at No. 8, taking Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan. Rather than land a premium player to improve their defense, Carolina decided it was best to get a legit No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Bryce Young.
That feels like the right move given the strides Young made in the second half of the 2024 season. Giving him McMillan, along with Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen, affords him the best chance to find success. Early predictions suggest this will work out in Carolina's favor.
Notre Dame steal named Panthers' best value pick in 2025 NFL draft
ESPN's Ben Solak ranked the candidates for the 2025 NFL Rookie of the Year award, and had McMillan third behind Cam Ward and Ashton Jeanty. Even if he doesn't take home the trophy, McMillan is going to have a monster season according to Solak.
"In Bryce Young's resurgent end to the 2024 season, the Panthers became extremely reliant on downfield targets -- Young was sixth in air yards per attempt from Week 8 onward. McMillan will be his best ball-winner on contested throws downfield and a strong red zone target. The potential for a 1,000-yard or 10-touchdown rookie season is there." — Solak, ESPN
If McMillan hauls in either 1,000 yards or 10 touchdowns, the Panthers will be thrilled with their selection. It would also likely mean Young has continued on the right path, which was their primary goal.
