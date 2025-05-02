Panthers offense among most-improved units following 2025 NFL draft
The primary focus for the Carolina Panthers and general manager Dan Morgan this offseason was a defensive unit that allowed the most total yards, most rushing yards, and most touchdown passes in the league in 2024. The team also set a dubious record by surrendering 534 points, the most by a team in a single season in NFL history.
Morgan showed that while defense was a priority in free agency, he addressed an offensive unit last week that finished with the fourth-fewest total yards in the NFL in ’24. Dave Canales’s squad also ranked 30th in the league in passing, despite a second-half surge by quarterback Bryce Young.
RotoBaller recently cited the most improved offenses in the league following the three-day draft process at Lambeau Field. Dave Canales’s club was one of the seven teams mentioned, and with good reason.
“The Carolina Panthers entered the 2025 NFL Draft with a pretty big need on the offensive side of the ball. The team desperately needed a WR1 who could be that go-to target for quarterback Bryce Young in the passing game. It's safe to say that the Panthers found that when they selected Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth overall pick.
“Even though Carolina only drafted one offensive player in the first three rounds, that selection definitely makes them one of the more improved offenses after the draft. McMillan was one of the best wide receivers in the class and totaled back-to-back 1,300 receiving yards with the Wildcats. His presence will only help Young take that next step in Year 3.”
The site also mentioned the other three offensive players Morgan selected. “Outside of McMillan, the Panthers also added running back Trevor Etienne (Round 4), tight end Mitchell Evans (Round 5), and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (Round 6) to give them a well-rounded draft. With Dave Canales leading things on offense for the second straight year, don't sleep on McMillan making a huge impact immediately.”
Combine last year’s late-season surge along with contributions from the aforementioned rookies, Carolina’s attack may be a real problem for opposing defenses in 2025.
