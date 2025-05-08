Panthers' new weapon at WR compared to DK Metcalf before 2025 NFL draft
Despite expectations that they would target a defender in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, the Carolina Panthers went with the best offensive player on the board at No. 8 overall. That’s where they landed Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Seen as the top receiver outside of dual-threat Travis Hunter, McMillan gives quarterback Bryce Young a legit No. 1 target in the passing game.
The 6-foot-4, 219-pound McMillan joins Xavier Legette, giving Young two talented options to help him continue his development. But what exactly are the Panthers getting in McMillan? According to Yard Barker’s Seth Trachtman, they’re getting a potentially elite playmaker.
Trachtman compared McMillan to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf due to his unique combination of size and speed.
”We see wideouts with McMillan's physical traits more often these days at 6-foot-5 with elite speed and hops, but the talent is still rare. He blows the roof off the defense, with over 16 yards per catch for his college career, and also has 26 touchdowns in three seasons as an elite Red Zone threat.”
Metcalf spent the first six seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, where he recorded 438 receptions for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns. His ability to beat the secondary deep helped break open games for Seattle, something the Steelers hope he can now do for them.
If McMillan offers the same for the Panthers, they’re going to be very pleased with their selection.
