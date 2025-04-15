Insider predicts Panthers draft trade that borders on GM malpractice
The Carolina Panthers are, as they should be, open to trading down in the NFL draft. They pick eighth, and they'll likely be able to choose between their favorite edge rushers, Tetairoa McMillan, and a few other impact defenders there. The alternative, and perhaps smarter choice, is to trade back and get whichever of those prospects is left.
It would bring in assets, allowing them to fill a need and work for the future. Bleacher Report's Alex Kay has four possible trade packages that GM Dan Morgan needs to be aware of and consider. One of them, however, would be borderline malpractice.
The first trade package involves swapping picks with the Cleveland Browns, but not with the Panthers moving up. In fact, it moves the Panthers from eighth overall to 33rd overall (first pick in the second round). That might not be terrible, but the Panthers don't even net a first-round pick for their trouble.
Instead, all they get is a 2025 second-round pick (No. 33), 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 104) 2026 first-round pick (TBD), and 2026 second-round pick (TBD). That's all they get for the eighth overall pick in this scenario. It's as if the Panthers are a farm system for the Browns here.
The entire premise of this trade is Browns-centric. Kay details that this allows the Browns to pick an impact defender, probably Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, and then circle back for Shedeur Sanders at eighth overall. All it costs them is a few second-round and later draft picks, and who cares what the Panthers get out of it?
The article suggesting the trade was supposed to be about trades the Panthers should consider, but one would hope that Dan Morgan might hang up the phone laughing if the Browns really called and asked for this deal. There is no benefit whatsoever to the Panthers here. It would be essentially giving away a top-10 pick for free.
If the Browns want the eighth overall pick, they're going to have to tack on a 2026 first-rounder and more to that above package to get the conversation started.
