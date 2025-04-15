How the Panthers could help decide where Shedeur Sanders lands
Unless someone unexpectedly falls out of the top five and right into the Carolina Panthers' lap, there's a pretty good chance GM Dan Morgan tries to trade out of the eighth pick in the draft to scoop up a few more picks.
How far are Morgan and the Panthers willing to slide down the board, though? That's the million-dollar question. The Panthers' defense needs another young playmaker they can build with and can't afford to trade out of position to land a player of that caliber just for the sake of stockpiling picks.
Alex Kay from Bleacher Report recently came up with four trade packages the Panthers should consider that feature dealing away the No. 8 overall pick. Here, we'll highlight two of those and determine the better offer.
Mock trade No. 1
Panthers receive: 2025 first-round pick (No. 9 overall), 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 112), 2025 seventh-round pick (No. 248)
Saints receive: 2025 first-round pick (No. 8 overall)
Mock trade No. 2
Panthers receive: 2025 first-round pick (No. 21 overall), 2025 third-round pick (No. 83 overall), 2025 seventh-round pick (No. 229 overall), 2026 first-round pick (TBD)
Steelers receive: 2025 first-round pick (No. 8 overall)
Which is the better deal?
Pittsburgh's deal would be hard to pass up because it includes an additional first-round pick, but they have to throw that in order to climb that high and for Carolina to drop that far down.
While the overall package looks better on paper, it probably won't turn out to be all that great of a return. In all likelihood, the Steelers will be picking in the bottom half of the first round in 2026, and depending on their QB situation, it could be toward the back end of the round.
This means Carolina would be trading out of a top 10 pick for two fringe top 20 selections, and when you're getting to that point in the first round, there are no guarantees.
On the other hand, you don't want to necessarily hand a division rival a potential solution to the most important position on the field, but that can't be something you stress about. You do the deal if it makes sense for you, regardless of who the trade partner is and who they're planning on taking. Moving back one spot and picking up two day three picks is a more than safe bet. They're coming up for a quarterback, so the guy Carolina wants will still be on the board.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Abdul Carter somehow falls to Panthers in 2025 NFL mock draft
NFL free agency: Another busted Panthers WR joins Eagles
Dave Canales comments on underdeveloped draft prospects