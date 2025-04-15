2025 NFL draft: Carolina Panthers open to moving down in Round 1
On Thursday evening, April 24, the 2025 NFL draft will get underway on the not so frozen tundra of Lambeau Field. As it turns out, the Carolina Panthers own the eighth overall selection, and their divisional rival from the Big Easy has the ninth pick. The New Orleans Saints could be in need of a new starting signal-caller given the recent news surrounding Derek Carr and a shoulder injury (via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network).
Panthers’ writer Joseph Person of The Athletic had these thoughts regarding both of these NFC South franchises, and what could be ahead a week from Thursday.
“With the Saints now seemingly in the market for a quarterback, Carr’s status could directly impact the Panthers’ pick at No. 8, one spot ahead of where the Saints sit in the draft. First, any other team targeting Sanders (or another quarterback) could look to move in front of the Saints by trading with the Panthers, who are open to the idea of moving back depending on what happens in front of them in the draft, according to league sources.”
The fact that Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan and the organization may be very good news for a team that is still in need of a lot of defensive help, especially when it comes to edge rushers. This year’s draft appears to be very deep at the position. In NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s most recent mock draft, he has Abdul Carter (Penn State), Jalon Walker (Georgia), Mykel Williams (Georgia), Mike Green (Marshall), Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M), and Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College) all being selected in the first round.
For those teams looking for a quarterback, and those who believe the Saints will select one at No. 9, they may have to swing a deal with the Panthers for the eighth spot to get ahead of New Orleans. Morgan already has nine picks in this year’s draft, and could add more if the right deal comes along. Then Morgan may be able to get not only a much-needed pass-rusher, he may be able to double up on that position via an extra Day 2 selection as well. Stay tuned.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Abdul Carter somehow falls to Panthers in 2025 NFL mock draft
NFL free agency: Another busted Panthers WR joins Eagles
Dave Canales comments on underdeveloped draft prospects