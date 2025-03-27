Latest Panthers mock draft adds Texas weapon to Bryce Young's lackluster repertoire
Bryce Young needs a weapon he can depend on that isn't an aging Adam Thielen. The Carolina Panthers neglected to pursue that in free agency and have not swung a trade. That by and large only leaves the draft to fix this. Fortunately, in the latest mock draft from ESPN's Matt Miller, they do just that.
However, they do not target Tetairoa McMillan in the first round. They also pass up on Jayden Higgins, Savion Williams, and others in the late second round. Instead, they land one in the third round: Isaiah Bond from Texas.
Miller said, "Bryce Young's rebound in the second half of the season should have people in Carolina excited, but he needs playmakers around him. Bond's deep speed and chunk-play ability are elements the Panthers currently lack."
Young and Bond have some existing chemistry because they played together at Alabama before Young left for the NFL and Bond transferred to Texas. That is something the Panthers should take note of, as some of the young receivers they have now don't have good chemistry with Young.
The Panthers are likely to spend a lot of capital on the defense again, but they can afford to drop a mid-round pick on a wide receiver. Doing so for Bond would be a pretty ideal scenario, especially if they land impact defenders with their first two picks.
