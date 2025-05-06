NFL insider thinks Panthers found potential starter on Day 3
Being a Day 3 pick, even for a 5-12 team like the Carolina Panthers, means it's usually hard to get playing time. There are always diamonds in the rough and steals, but players picked in rounds four through seven usually don't have much of a path to playing time right away.
There are, however, some players who figure even now, before training camp and the preseason, to see plenty of NFL action. Rookies starting is nothing new, but rookies from the last day of the NFL draft starting means one of two things. Either the team is in dire shape at their position, or they landed a genuine steal. For the Panthers, it's probably both.
NFL insider Chad Reuter listed the 16 players picked on Day 3 who could end up starting this season. Among them was Lathan Ransom, who, among Panthers picks, might actually be one of the more likely starters. There's just not much ahead of him.
"Demani Richardson played well enough as an undrafted rookie free agent last season to have the edge over Ransom for a starting job. That said, I won't dismiss the chance of Ransom, who played 57 games over five seasons at Ohio State, from winning the role in training camp," Reuter said. "The Panthers also might need him to step in if either Richardson or free-agent acquisition Tre'von Moehrig miss time."
Ransom will have the easiest path to starting. If he outplays Richardson, which is not necessarily a high bar to clear, he's in the lineup. Everyone else has some competition ahead of them that will make it much more challenging. Even Tetairoa McMillan, who will probably start, won't be the WR1 on the depth chart.
Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, the other picks ahead of Ransom, have two edge rushers (possibly three, depending on Pat Jones II) ahead of them on the depth chart. Cam'Ron Jackson has two nose tackles ahead of him. Trevor Etienne is RB3. Mitchell Evans is TE3. Jimmy Horn Jr. is fighting for a roster spot. Ransom has the easiest and most likely path to being a starter.
