NFL insider suggests blockbuster Panthers trade with Rams for Matthew Stafford successor
The Los Angeles Rams have to eventually consider life after Matthew Stafford and the Carolina Panthers are well-positioned to help. They own the eighth pick, which could be where draft prospect Shedeur Sanders ends up going. The Panthers won't take him, but they can take advantage of teams who do want him.
The Rams can do what the Green Bay Packers did: take a young quarterback in the first with an aging veteran, letting the rookie sit and learn before the veteran rides off into the sunset. The only problem is that Sanders, who seems to generally be a tier above the remaining quarterbacks in the draft, isn't likely to fall that far.
If they want to get aggressive and set themselves up for the future, they can call Carolina GM Dan Morgan. Bleacher Report insider Alex Kay suggested the following trade: 2025 first-round pick (No. 26 overall), 2025 third-round pick (No. 90 overall), 2025 sixth-round pick (No. 202 overall), and 2026 first-round pick (TBD) for eight overall.
While the Panthers certainly need to fill a lot of holes in the draft and the eighth pick will get them someone useful, this might not be a bad idea. They'd fall far down the draft board, but that might be an ideal spot to pick James Pearce Jr. or Tetairoa McMillan if he falls. Matthew Golden and Mike Green might be there, too.
That would essentially give the Panthers one solid first-round selection, a 2026 first-round pick, a 2025 third-rounder, and a 2025 sixth-rounder, pushing their potential draft capital from nine picks to 11 and adding another first-round pick next year. It would be hard to pass that up.
