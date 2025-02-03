NFL insider details 'realistic' edge rushers for the Carolina Panthers at eighth overall
There are certainly some dream prospects for the Carolina Panthers, namely Abdul Carter. At eighth overall in the NFL Draft, some players, like Carter and possibly even Mason Graham, just won't be there. It's not impossible, but a slide to eight would be stunning for both players. With that in mind, it's better to shift the focus to realistic prospects.
Most positions, especially on defense, are so far from solidified that any prospect will be fine. However, an edge rusher is certainly a serious need for the Panthers. But which ones will actually be available and could be worth the eighth pick? The Athletic's Joe Person has his say.
NFL insider says these prospects are realistic for the Panthers
Joe Person listed three possible options for the Carolina Panthers that are "realistic options at eight" and they're not Abdul Carter. He was the "pie in the sky" prospect. Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams, and James Pearce Jr. were the realistic prospects.
Person said, "Walker was more of an off-ball linebacker in college but has the tools to line up all over the front and create havoc... Williams finished with at least 4 1/2 sacks in each of his three college seasons, but many draft analysts think the 6-5, 265-pounder is just scratching the surface of his potential. Like Williams, the 6-5, 243-pound Pearce is viewed as an unfinished product. But he led the SEC with 10 sacks in 2023 and finished in the top three in the conference in pressures his last two seasons."
The alternative here is to trade back, which may be a wise idea anyway. If they do, Person has three more players Carolina can target: Nic Scourton, Shemar Stewart, and Mike Green. "The 6-3 Green is an intriguing prospect — one who left high school as a 215-pound linebacker/tight end before growing into a 251-pound pass rusher who led all FBS players with 17 sacks in 2024," the NFL insider said. "The 6-6, 290-pound Stewart has drawn comparisons to Clowney because of his size and explosiveness, although Stewart’s college production pales in comparison to Clowney’s. Scourton was the Big Ten leader with 10 sacks in 2023 during his final season at Purdue."
Put simply, the Panthers probably don't want to roll into 2025 with the exact same middling pass rush they enjoyed in 2024, so edge rusher is probably all over the big board right now.
