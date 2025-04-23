NFL Mock Draft 2025: Panthers predicted to go for surprise edge rusher in round 1
Are the Carolina Panthers going to draft an edge rusher this year? Almost certainly. Are they going to do it with the first pick they own? Very likely. Is it going to be Jalon Walker? Probably. But what if it isn't? CBS Sports isn't sure Walker will be the pick for the Panthers. They believe it'll be a different dynamic edge rusher: Mike Green from Marshall.
Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards made this pick, along with every other one for the Panthers, believing defense to be the focus here. "The Panthers spent free agency addressing the defensive side of the ball, but they aren't done yet. With their first pick in the draft, Josh Edwards and Ryan Wilson gifted Carolina former Marshall pass rusher Mike Green. He dominated the Senior Bowl to a level where he felt comfortable leaving the event early," the analysis read.
The Panthers certainly do need defense, and Green would be an intriguing pick. Green's Senior Bowl performance and his otherworldly tape from college have helped him skyrocket up draft boards. Did it get him all the way to eight? That might be pushing it. ESPN ranks him as the 20th-best prospect, whereas Jalon Walker is fourth. In terms of edge rushers, Green is fifth.
The Panthers would benefit from having Green, but they probably shouldn't pass on Walker (or a couple of other prospects) for him unless they've successfully traded down. If they do that and land Green, then the first round will be a win.
