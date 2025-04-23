NFL mock draft finally gives Panthers a weapon, but not the one you're thinking of
If the Carolina Panthers are picking a defender with the eighth pick, it's probably going to be Jalon Walker. If they're not, then most mock drafts and analysts believe it's going to be Tetairoa McMillan. He's the (almost) consensus WR1 in the NFL draft, so if the Panthers want to give Bryce Young a weapon, they'll take him.
That's how many see it with only hours remaining before the Panthers officially get on the clock. That's not, however, how FOX Sports' Rob Rang sees it. He does think, partially because Walker was off the board already, that wide receiver will be the pick, just not McMillan. It'll be Matthew Golden.
"Bryce Young showed encouraging signs of growth in his second season, but GM Dan Morgan and the Panthers cannot make the mistake of leaving him without weapons," Rang argued. "Pairing the speedy Golden with 2024 first-rounder Xavier Legette would give Young and offensive-minded head coach Dave Canales a set of playmakers to build around."
In this scenario, the Panthers passed on Mykel Williams, McMillan, Mason Graham, Will Johnson, and a handful of other players they've been linked to in mock drafts this year. They opted for the speedy wide receiver instead.
Some analysts, including former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., believe Golden is WR1 in this class. The majority see McMillan as the top dog, and some even have him ranked as one of the best overall prospects. Still, Rang believes Golden is better and thinks he won't fall past the
