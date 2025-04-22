Panthers linked to blockbuster Titans trade for wide receiver
The Carolina Panthers have to add at least one wide receiver by the time the preseason begins. With only four on the roster, they have to add some depth at the bare minimum. They need a really good wide receiver, but those are few and far between right now, so someone who can be the fifth man on the depth chart or slightly better is all they have to get.
They could do so in the form of a trade. Treylon Burks might be traded on draft night as the Tennessee Titans look to reshape their offense around presumptive number one overall pick Cam Ward. If they do, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios believes Carolina could be a tantalizing trade partner.
Palacios said that the team needs another wide receiver even if they aren't going to make the playoffs, suggesting that it's always a good idea to help their franchise quarterback Bryce Young out. The analyst claims that Young needs "a ton of pass-catchers" to do well this season, and Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker aren't enough to ensure that.
He also isn't sure Adam Thielen will be on the roster when the season rolls around. That's highly unlikely, but it's another reason Palacios believes the Panthers could swoop in and try to nab Burks from the Titans. Burks has been underwhelming so far in his three-year NFL career with one touchdown to date. The wide receiver had four catches in five games last year.
