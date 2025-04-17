Panthers could target wide receiver early in draft to complement Xavier Legette
All signs point to the Carolina Panthers taking a defensive player with the 8th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Even in a trade-back scenario, general manager Dan Morgan will likely have his eyes fixated on improving the league's worst defense, as he should.
The Panthers could also stand to add another playmaker in the wide receiver room for Bryce Young after neglecting to do so in free agency. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker showed flashes of promise as rookies, but they're both far from being a polished product.
Earlier this week, Morgan expressed his feelings about the makeup of the wide receiver room and discussed the possibility of adding some competition there in the draft.
“We’re excited about the development of Xavier (Legette) and Jalen Coker, and some of our young guys. With (Adam) Thielen still in there, re-signing David Moore, I think we do feel good about our receiver room. We’re looking forward to seeing them compete and just get better and better. That’s not to say that we’re not going to invest in a receiver at some point in the draft. We’re just going to draft really good football players, and if it’s a wideout, so be it.”
No disrespect to Moore, but he doesn't move the needle. He's a depth piece, and that's about it. Adam Thielen, while talented, isn't getting any younger, and at some point, Father Time will catch up. Who knows? It could be this year. You can't just roll into the season leaning on a pair of second-year guys and a soon-to-be 35-year-old.
Receiver doesn't have to be addressed in round one, but Carolina can't wait around until day three to make its move. Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan is the most likely option in the first round, but Texas's Matthew Golden could be in play in a trade-back scenario. Jayden Higgins (Iowa State), Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State), and Luther Burden III (Missouri) are some possibilities on day two.
