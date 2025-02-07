Panthers target defensive tackle in 2024 NFL draft do-over
With the benefit of hindsight, the Carolina Panthers may not take Xavier Legette in the first round. If they're still intent on taking a wide receiver, Keon Coleman, Ladd McConkey, or even Jalen McMillan might've been the pick instead. However, in this draft redo, ESPN's David Newton believes they'd go after an entirely different position.
In hindsight, and without trading up to 32nd overall, the Panthers don't take Legette or any wide receiver, but they instead target a position that would be hit with a major injury in the first week of the regular season and prove to be a major issue all year long.
Panthers nab Jer'Zhan Newton in 2024 draft redo
Given all they know now, David Newton believes the Panthers would take Jer'Zhan Newton who went to the Washington Commanders instead. Newton was the 36th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and he moves up to 33rd here.
The ESPN insider wrote, "The Panthers were the league's worst team against the run and lost Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown in the season opener (knee). Newton would have filled an immediate need. He had one forced fumble and two sacks for the Commanders."
For what it's worth, Legette didn't fall far after the Panthers didn't take him. In fact, they still do take him in Newton's eyes. With the 39th pick, acquired for Brian Burns, the analyst says Legette is still the Panthers' future.
"Despite an inconsistent season, Legette still finished ninth among rookies in receiving yards (497), and he gave quarterback Bryce Young a much-needed target. In this draft, Carolina doesn't have to trade up to get him," Newton said.
In the redo, they could've had Evan Williams, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Kamren Kinchens, or Tyler Nubin, but Newton remains high on Legette and believes the Panthers weren't unwise to target him, they just should've waited and done it later.
