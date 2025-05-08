All Panthers

Carolina Panthers announce they've signed 19 UDFAs, several draft picks

At long last the Panthers have announced their undrafted free agent signings.

Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team kicker Ryan Fitzgerald of Florida State (14) practices during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Two weeks removed from the 2025 NFL draft, the Carolina Panthers will be kicking off their rookie minicamp tomorrow. In preparation for the new crop of rookies coming in, the front office has had a busy day. They have made several transactions, including the surprise release of veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Cutting Clowney frees up almost $8 million in salary cap room, but there were other reasons for today's moves- including creating the roster space to add a bunch of new draft picks and college free agents. On that subject, the Panthers just announced that they have signed 19 undrafted free agents plus six draft picks. Here's a look at who's coming in:

Panthers 2025 UDFAs

- UCLA QB Ethan Garbers

- Michigan State RB Kayron Lynch-Adams

- Miami WR Jacolby George

- Central Florida WR Kobe Hudson

- Texas A&M WR Moose Muhammad III

- UCLA TE Bryce Pierre

- Cincinnati OL Luke Kandra

- Vanderbilt OL Steven Losoya

- Oklahoma OL Michael Tarquin

- SMU DE Jared Hunte-Harrison

- South Carolina LB Bam Martin-Scott

- Fresno State LB Tuasivi Nomura

- TCU CB JaTravis Broughton

- South Dakota CB Michael Reid

- Nebraska S Isaac Gifford

- Louisville CB Corey Thornton

- Arkansas State S Trevian Thomas

- Minnesota S Jack Henderson

- Florida State K Ryan Fitzgerald

The Panthers also signed the following draft picks: Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan, OLB Princely Umanmielen from Ole Miss safety Lathan Ransom from Ohio State, Florida nose tackle Cam Jackson, Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans and Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.

