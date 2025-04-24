Panthers make big trades with Cowboys & Bills in final 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft
Draft day is finally here! Before we get to the real action, though, we have one more Carolina Panthers seven-round mock projection to get to.
Let's dive right in!
Projected trade No. 1
Cowboys receive: No. 8, No. 111
Panthers receive: No. 12, No. 44
With Ashton Jeanty coming off the board at No. 5 to Jacksonville, the Cowboys are worried that they won't land a top-notch playmaker, so they strike a deal with a team that is desperately looking to trade back. The Cowboys take Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan, while the Panthers gain another top-50 pick.
Projected trade No. 2
Panthers receive: No. 37, No. 68
Bills receive: No. 44, No. 57, No. 146
Dan Morgan doesn't want to wait around, hoping another quality player falls to him at 44, so he makes a small jump up while also swapping a pair of top 70 picks.
RD 1, Pick 12: LB Jalon Walker (Georgia)
Carolina slides down the board four spots and still lands on the guy that's been linked to them for several weeks. Walker could be the best player not named Jaycee Horn or Derrick Brown on this defense as a rookie.
RD 2, Pick 37: CB Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky)
Hairston, the fastest cornerback at the NFL Combine, is the pick here for the Panthers. Morgan adds another potential day one starter early in the second round to a defense that could stand some help in the secondary.
RD 3, Pick 68: OT Aireontae Ersery (Minnesota)
Both Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton are entering the final year of their respective contracts, and the Panthers probably won't want to pay both with so many issues on the defense needing to be addressed. Ersery gets a chance to develop into a starter, giving Carolina a cheaper option for a couple of seasons.
RD 3, Pick 74 WR Jayden Higgins (Iowa State)
Yesterday, we mocked the other Iowa State pass catcher, Jaylin Noel, to the Panthers. Today, in our final mock, it's Jayden Higgins. In two years with the Cyclones, Higgins registered 140 catches for 2,166 yards and 15 touchdowns.
The rest of the picks
RD 4, Pick 114: DL Deone Walker (Kentucky)
RD 5, Pick 140: EDGE Fadil Diggs (Syracuse)
RD 5, Pick 163: RB Jarquez Hunter (Auburn)
RD 7, Pick 230: S Sebastian Castro (Iowa)
