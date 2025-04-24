All Panthers

Panthers make big trades with Cowboys & Bills in final 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft

The final projection for the Panthers is in.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team defensive back Maxwell Hairston of Kentucky (11) approaches the line during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team defensive back Maxwell Hairston of Kentucky (11) approaches the line during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Draft day is finally here! Before we get to the real action, though, we have one more Carolina Panthers seven-round mock projection to get to.

Let's dive right in!

Projected trade No. 1

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cowboys receive: No. 8, No. 111

Panthers receive: No. 12, No. 44

With Ashton Jeanty coming off the board at No. 5 to Jacksonville, the Cowboys are worried that they won't land a top-notch playmaker, so they strike a deal with a team that is desperately looking to trade back. The Cowboys take Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan, while the Panthers gain another top-50 pick.

Projected trade No. 2

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; A detailed view of the Buffalo Bills helmet before the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Panthers receive: No. 37, No. 68

Bills receive: No. 44, No. 57, No. 146

Dan Morgan doesn't want to wait around, hoping another quality player falls to him at 44, so he makes a small jump up while also swapping a pair of top 70 picks.

RD 1, Pick 12: LB Jalon Walker (Georgia)

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Silas Bolden (11) makes a catch agaistn Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Carolina slides down the board four spots and still lands on the guy that's been linked to them for several weeks. Walker could be the best player not named Jaycee Horn or Derrick Brown on this defense as a rookie.

RD 2, Pick 37: CB Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky)

Sep 21, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston (1) intercepts an Ohio Bobcats pass and carries it towards the end zone during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Hairston, the fastest cornerback at the NFL Combine, is the pick here for the Panthers. Morgan adds another potential day one starter early in the second round to a defense that could stand some help in the secondary.

RD 3, Pick 68: OT Aireontae Ersery (Minnesota)

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery (69) celebrates quarterback Max Brosmer's (16) touchdown against the USC Trojans during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Both Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton are entering the final year of their respective contracts, and the Panthers probably won't want to pay both with so many issues on the defense needing to be addressed. Ersery gets a chance to develop into a starter, giving Carolina a cheaper option for a couple of seasons.

RD 3, Pick 74 WR Jayden Higgins (Iowa State)

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) and Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Kyan McDonald (38) in action during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Yesterday, we mocked the other Iowa State pass catcher, Jaylin Noel, to the Panthers. Today, in our final mock, it's Jayden Higgins. In two years with the Cyclones, Higgins registered 140 catches for 2,166 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The rest of the picks

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker (DL38) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RD 4, Pick 114: DL Deone Walker (Kentucky)

RD 5, Pick 140: EDGE Fadil Diggs (Syracuse)

RD 5, Pick 163: RB Jarquez Hunter (Auburn)

RD 7, Pick 230: S Sebastian Castro (Iowa)

