Panthers named NFL team most likely to trade out of first-round spot
At this point, seeing the Carolina Panthers sticking at No. 8 in the 2025 NFL Draft would be a bit of a surprise. Everyone is expecting a move down of some sort, and GM Dan Morgan made it pretty clear that trading the eighth pick is certainly in play.
"I think we're definitely open to trading back and acquiring more picks," he said in his pre-draft press conference. "I think we're gonna be open for all possibilities. Let's put it that way."
Former ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay recently mentioned on his podcast that he's heard from several folks that Carolina wants to move back.
“I am told by a credible source, and then I vetted it after that with some text messages and people in the league…the Carolina Panthers are the most likely team in the top 10 to move out. I’m actually told that Dan Morgan and the organization would consider a less-than-market deal. I’m not saying a bad deal, but something that isn’t outrageous - a less-than-market deal to move back.”
With several needs on the defensive side of the ball, coupled with the fact that there are numerous defensive options in the top half of the first round, Carolina can make a move and still land one of the guys they would have considered at eight, while picking up additional draft capital.
Morgan did not detail how far down the board he'd be comfortable trading to, of course, but it's hard to see a scenario where they fall outside of the top 20. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who sit at No. 21, have been a team that continues to be linked to Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. If they were to make that big of a jump, they're going to have to pay a pretty penny.
