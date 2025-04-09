Panthers pass on interior standouts for stud DB in latest NFL mock draft
What if the Carolina Panthers had the choice between Mason Graham, Will Johnson, Mykel Williams, Tyler Warren, Jalon Walker, Mike Green, or Matthew Golden in the NFL draft? Well, that's the scenario posed in the latest mock draft from CBS Sports. There are a host of players at positions of weakness in this scenario, but what would the Panthers do?
They could take one of the edge rushers, as Jalon Walker is a very popular pick for the Panthers. They could grab Mason Graham, as he would be a dominant IDL next to Derrick Brown and Tershawn Wharton. What about Will Johnson?
CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso said, "With Johnson and the newly minted Jaycee Horn, the Panthers would have two instinctive and athletic perimeter corners." This ignores the signing of Mike Jackson, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a better cornerback trio than Johnson, Horn, and Jackson.
Would the Panthers pass on more pressing needs? Johnson is the top cornerback in the draft by a fairly wide margin, excluding two-way star Travis Hunter. They need pretty much every other position on defense ahead of cornerback, though. And honestly, they probably need a wide receiver or tight end over another corner as well.
Cornerbacks have easier jobs when the front seven is good. If the team can rush the passer, then the corners don't have to cover as long. That's why teams prioritize pass-rushing, so it is expected that Carolina would do the same. Even if Johnson falls to their lap, they'd probably aim for the interior with Graham or Walker in this situation.
