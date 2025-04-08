Panthers linked to major trade with Bengals, but not what you think
The Carolina Panthers are actually one of the more intriguing teams to watch heading into the NFL draft, as they own the eighth overall pick and seem to have many mock draft experts fooled.
Will the Panthers go with a wide receiver? Will they try and further repair their defense? Will they stun everyone and take a tackle?
While Carolina does seem to be leaning toward defense, there is really a variety of directions in which the Panthers can proceed, and that includes trading down.
D.A. Sweat of Cat Scratch Reader has proposed a scenario in which Carolina would complete a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals, and no; not to acquire Trey Hendrickson.
In Sweat's scenario, the Panthers would trade No. 8 and the 163rd overall pick to the Bengals in exchange for pick Nos. 17 and 49, giving Carolina some more meat on Day 2.
"Yes, the Bengals would sacrifice four 'points' in this scenario, but feeling the pressure to win now could motivate them to pull the trigger," Sweat wrote. "If Dan Morgan could engineer this trade, it would leave the Panthers stocked with five valuable picks among the Top 81 in the draft while preserving one pick each in Rounds 4-6."
The Panthers still have plenty of holes to fill on their roster, so trading down nine spots to pick up an extra second-rounder may be a pretty good idea. Moving down to No. 17 would also make it so that Carolina wouldn't have to reach for a raw, high-bust potential edge rusher in the top 10.
While the Panthers may already have a dream target in mind at No. 8, trading back is definitely something they should consider.
