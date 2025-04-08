Panthers make truly head-scratching decision in CBS Sports mock draft
The Carolina Panthers could certainly use another tight end. Not only is that a position of need, but even with Tommy Tremble re-signing and the addition of Colton Granger, a former basketball player, it's a place that can be addressed to give Bryce Young a reliable weapon. That's something the offense needs.
Maybe the Panthers draft one but in the first round? That might be a stretch. If they do, will it be someone not named Tyler Warren? That's even more of a stretch, but it's what CBS Sports' Pete Prisco predicted in his second mock draft.
"They need to add pass-catching help for Bryce Young. The offensive line is good in front of him, so it's time to get him some weapons," Prisco said. "It's too high for the receivers here, so let's give him the best pass-catching tight end in the draft."
Tight ends being selected in the top 10 is a rare occurrence. Even Brock Bowers fell outside the top 10, and no TE prospect this year is as good as Bowers was. The Panthers passed on (not including defenders) both Tyler Warren and Tetairoa McMillan even though Prisco said Bryce Young needs weapons.
The pick is likely going to come down to either McMillan or the best defender available (Jalon Walker in all likelihood). If they want a tight end, they could probably trade down, which would be ideal anyway, and get one later. Prisco has Warren going 14th, so the Panthers could easily trade down to that spot if they really are set on adding a tight end.
