Panthers young playmaker with 'most to lose' at 2025 NFL draft
When the NFL draft comes around, some NFL veterans, including on the Carolina Panthers, will hold their breath. Young players could easily be coming for their spots, and they could also be traded. Things can change with one simple draft pick for established players.
For the Panthers, there's one player, though hardly a veteran, who is in danger of having his NFL future seriously impacted by a draft choice: Jonathon Brooks. Last Word on Sports' David Latham pegged him as one of five NFL players with "the most to lose" on draft night.
This is a bit of an asterisk, as 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks is not Carolina’s starting running back. However, instead of sending him to the bench, a highly-drafted rookie could effectively end his career," Latham argued. "Following his second ACL tear in as many seasons, Carolina spent big to retain running back Chuba Hubbard and signed veteran Rico Dowdle after another 1,000-yard season. With reports that the Panthers are interested in drafting another running back, perhaps the team believes Brooks will never find his pre-injury form."
The Panthers are not in the market for someone like Ashton Jeanty or Omarion Hampton, the top two running backs who are poised to be first-round selections this year. They have, however, met with prospects like Cam Skattebo and Latham said there are reports that they're considering a running back.
However, they did sign Rico Dowdle to a one-year deal, indicating that he'll be the backup in lieu of Brooks in 2025. Then in 2026, when Brooks is healthy, he'll be back as the backup to Chuba Hubbard. The only possible situation the Panthers take a running back in is one where there's just too much value and no good players at other positions of need, but that's a stretch anyway.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers predicted to trade for $21 million edge rusher using No. 8 pick
Trade proposal adds three-time 1,000 yard wide receiver for Bryce Young
Panthers urged to take a swing on former All-Pro weapon for Bryce Young
Panthers' under the radar free agent signing named a 'game-changer'