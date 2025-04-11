Panthers urged to make trade for 27-touchdown wideout who just took a pay cut
The Carolina Panthers, at the very minimum, need one more healthy body in the wide receiver room. Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and David Moore aren't an inspiring quad, but teams need more than four wide receivers on the roster. They can draft one, but there are some still out there in free agency and trades.
Allen Lazard, a wideout who's caught passes from Aaron Rodgers and has 27 career touchdowns, just took a pay cut to avoid being released by the New York Jets, but Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios believes a trade can still happen and that the Panthers ought to consider it.
"Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker showed signs of long-term potential, but they’re still unproven. Adam Thielen is returning for what could be his last season in the league, and they can’t depend on him too much because of injuries," Palacios began. "Lazard has those issues as well, but the wide receiver has many years ahead of him and has the same characteristics that might match up Coker and Legette to finally give a boost for quarterback Bryce Young."
The Panthers seem poised to potentially draft a wide receiver to both give them five and push some players further down the depth chart. They may not do that at eight overall and might take someone like Isaiah Bond later on, but they're still probably getting a wide receiver.
If they don't, then they should consider another reliable veteran. Ultimately, a player like Tyler Lockett or Keenan Allen in free agency, since they've both lasted so long they'll be quite cheap, should be first on the to-do list if the Panthers don't draft someone. Then, they can consider making a trade like this, though Lazard probably wouldn't cost a lot asset-wise.
