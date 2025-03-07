Panthers predicted to go defense, defense, defense with first 3 picks in 2025 NFL draft
The Carolina Panthers need a whole lot of help on defense. While they might not totally emulate the 2020 NFL Draft in which all Panthers selections were defenders, the vast majority should and probably will be on that side of the ball.
That's what Athlon Sports' Luke Easterling believes anyway. In the latest mock draft, GM Dan Morgan spent his first three picks on defense, all of which are in the top 100 and could be good for revamping a historically bad defense from 2025.
In perhaps a surprising twist, the eighth pick was used on an unfamiliar name to these mock drafts: Shemar Stewart. Easterling said of the edge rusher, "You can complain about Stewart's lack of production, but he's got similar traits to Travon Walker, who climbed all the way to the No. 1 overall pick just a few years ago, and has been a far more productive pro than he was a college player. Stewart has all the talent and athleticism to follow that same track."
In doing so, Carolina passed on Jalon Walker, Tyler Harmon, Will Johnson, Mike Green, Mykel Williams, and a few others who've at times been mocked to the Panthers. In the second round, Easterling predicted the Panthers to grab Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish to pair with Jaycee Horn in the secondary.
And with the 74th pick in the draft, Carolina addressed its interior problem with an ILB in the form of Mississipi linebacker Chris Paul Jr. It wasn't until pick 110 that offense came up, and Easterling predicted Carolina to nab Jaylin Noel from Iowa State to catch passes from Bryce Young. Defense was the focus in this mock, and it should be the focus come draft day.
