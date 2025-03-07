All Panthers

Panthers predicted to go defense, defense, defense with first 3 picks in 2025 NFL draft

The Panthers should follow this strategy.

Zach Roberts

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) shows off his gold grill smile after the Aggies defeat the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) shows off his gold grill smile after the Aggies defeat the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers need a whole lot of help on defense. While they might not totally emulate the 2020 NFL Draft in which all Panthers selections were defenders, the vast majority should and probably will be on that side of the ball.

That's what Athlon Sports' Luke Easterling believes anyway. In the latest mock draft, GM Dan Morgan spent his first three picks on defense, all of which are in the top 100 and could be good for revamping a historically bad defense from 2025.

In perhaps a surprising twist, the eighth pick was used on an unfamiliar name to these mock drafts: Shemar Stewart. Easterling said of the edge rusher, "You can complain about Stewart's lack of production, but he's got similar traits to Travon Walker, who climbed all the way to the No. 1 overall pick just a few years ago, and has been a far more productive pro than he was a college player. Stewart has all the talent and athleticism to follow that same track."

Jacob Parris
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas State defensive back Jacob Parrish (DB24) runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In doing so, Carolina passed on Jalon Walker, Tyler Harmon, Will Johnson, Mike Green, Mykel Williams, and a few others who've at times been mocked to the Panthers. In the second round, Easterling predicted the Panthers to grab Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish to pair with Jaycee Horn in the secondary.

And with the 74th pick in the draft, Carolina addressed its interior problem with an ILB in the form of Mississipi linebacker Chris Paul Jr. It wasn't until pick 110 that offense came up, and Easterling predicted Carolina to nab Jaylin Noel from Iowa State to catch passes from Bryce Young. Defense was the focus in this mock, and it should be the focus come draft day.

Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

