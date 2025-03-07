2025 NFL Draft: Panthers to host enormous Florida DL prospect for top-30 visit
One of the biggest needs for the Carolina Panthers heading into the 2025 season is a run-stuffing nose tackle. Their defense was a mess all season but their struggles in the run game were historically bad. Carolina surrendered a league-worst 3,057 yards on the ground while giving up 5.2 yards per attempt — both were last in the league.
It didn't help that Derrick Brown was lost to a knee injury in Week 1, but even when he's on the field, they need more beef in the run game. That's why the Panthers are kicking the tires on potential defensive tackles in the 2025 NFL Draft.
One prospect they're kicking the tires on is Cam Jackson, a 6-foot-6, 328-pounder from Florida. Jackson is slated to meet with the team as one of their top-30 pre-draft visits.
A Louisiana native, Jackson began his collegiate career at Memphis before transferring to Florida in 2023. He recorded 69 tackles, five tackles for a loss, and four pass defenses in the SEC. As much as Jackson helped against the run, he offered little in the way of rushing the passer, finishing with 1.5 sacks for the Gators.
His inability to impact the game on third downs will likely keep him on the board until Day 3, but his value on early downs makes him a potential high-value player late in the draft.
