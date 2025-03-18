Panthers make surprising pick in NFL Mock Draft following free agency frenzy
The Carolina Panthers spent a lot in free agency to address their defensive interior. They added a nose tackle, a defensive end to go opposite Derrick Brown, and even added a situational edge rusher as the cherry on top. That effectively frees them up to get a star pass-rusher or another position in the draft.
However, in Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock, that's not what they do. Before free agency, it would've been a gift for Mason Graham to slide to eighth overall. Now, while it would be a surprise, it's not totally necessary for Carolina in the draft.
Jeremiah said, "The Panthers came up a little short in their pursuit of Milton Williams in free agency, but they get another chance to bolster the interior defensive line here. Graham would be a key addition for a defense that ranked last in yards and points allowed last season."
There's no denying that Graham would be the second-best IDL player in Carolina and could eventually become the best. However, with all the signings the Panthers have done, most notably Tershawn Wharton's $45.05 million contract, Graham seems like a luxury at this point.
Jeremiah predicted the Panthers to pass on Malaki Starks, Tyler Warren, Mike Green, Mykel Williams, and Shemar Stewart in this mock. Jalon Walker, a player commonly mocked to Carolina, was not available in this one.
The Panthers have a number of ways they can go for the draft, and interior defensive lineman is certainly one of them. Passing up on Graham would be hard to do, and the Panthers may not choose to if it comes down to it.
