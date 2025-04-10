Panthers to meet with explosive 43-touchdown RB prospect

The #Panthers scheduled a top 30 visit with @UCF_Football RB RJ Harvey, per @JustinM_NFL. #KeepPounding



Harvey (5’8”, 205 LBS) finished the 2024 season with 232 carries, 1,577 rushing yards & 22 TDs. He also had 20 receptions, 267 receiving yards & 3 TDs in 2024. pic.twitter.com/fqos3x3FHR