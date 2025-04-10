Panthers to meet with explosive 43-touchdown RB prospect
The Carolina Panthers hoped they would feature one of the best backfields in the NFL after taking Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL draft. They knew he wouldn’t be ready immediately, but also had Chuba Hubbard, who wound up with 1,195 yards last season.
Brooks, on the other hand, gave them just 22 yards in three games before tearing the same ACL. That leaves his future in doubt, so the Panthers should be in the market for a new RB2. They might be able to find that in the upcoming draft, and are spending some time with one of the more explosive options.
RJ Harvey, who ran for 43 touchdowns during his UCF career, is scheduled to meet with the Panthers as one of their pre-draft visits.
Harvey put together a sensational final campaign, going for 1,577 yards on the ground. He started his career with Virginia but didn’t see the field much.
He then spent three seasons at UCF, where he racked up 3,789 yards while averaging 6.5 per attempt.
Harvey is expected to be a Day 3 pick, making him an ideal target for Carolina, since they need to address more pressing concerns before landing another back.
