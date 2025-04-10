NFL free agency: Long-time Panthers vet named among top 2026 options
Heading into the 2025 NFL draft, the Carolina Panthers don't have a whole lot of position groups that they can hang their hat on. Defensively, cornerback is the only one that qualifies - and they should still be looking to add another long-term starter there in a couple of weeks. On the other side of the ball they have a deep backfield as well as a strong offensive line, and that's about it.
Keeping that offensive line going at a high level has to be one of the top priorities for general manager Dan Morgan as they move into the second phase of Bryce Young's career. As far as next season goes that box is checked - as Carolina will be returning all five starters up front as well as all of their important backups for 2025.
Looking ahead, the next big move for this unit is likely deciding what to do at right tackle. That's where Taylor Moton has been a rock for this franchise since he was drafted in 2017. However, there are indications the team might be planning for life without Moton.
For one thing, they refused to sign him to a contract extension even though it would save them a huge chunk of cap space. For another, there are indications that they're worried about that status of his knees. The Panthers have also been sniffing around offensive tackle prospects in the 2025 draft class.
Add it all up, and it looks like there's a decent chance that the Panthers will be moving on without Moton next year. Even diminished, Moton would be one of the best free agents in the class of 2026, according to a ranking by The Athletic, where he placed 23rd.
"Moton has been a steady and dependable pass protector at right tackle over his eight seasons in Carolina, and that continued in 2024. He signed a five-year, $85 million extension with the Panthers in 2021 and will complete that contract in 2025."
In an ideal world a player like Moton would finish his career with the Panthers - and if he can play the entire 2025 season without his knees being a liability then they should consider re-signing him. Otherwise, they're likely to learn the hard way that players like Moton are not easy to replace.
