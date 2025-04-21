PFF has Jalon Walker ranked third on Panthers' top 100 board
Jalon Walker is growing more and more likely to be the Carolina Panthers' selection with every passing day. The GM has spoken about which position he'd play, and the vast majority of mock drafts are in agreement on who's getting called when the Panthers get on the clock.
He may not be their ideal pick, though. PFF's big board lists Walker as the third target the Panthers have on draft day. He's a talented edge/linebacker hybrid who can aid in two major areas of weakness on defense for Carolina.
However, PFF ranks Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter over him in that order. That's not a big surprise, as both are considered the top prospects by various analysts and outlets. If either one of them fell to eight, the Panthers would probably sprint to the phone and jump for joy.
Carter is the top prospect on the board because he's the best edge rusher in the draft, and that's a "primary" need for Carolina. Hunter is listed second despite playing a "secondary" issue position because he's just that good of a prospect. Walker is third because he's, according to PFF, the second-best edge in this class.
After that is where things get a little interesting. The following prospects are listed in PFF's order: Shemar Stewart, Mykel Williams, Mason Graham, Matthew Golden, Tetairoa McMillan, Tyler Warren, and Mike Green.
McMillan, who figures to be the top alternative choice to Walker for Carolina, is ranked eighth on their big board by PFF. Unsurprisingly, there are a lot of edge rushers, but McMillan and Matthew Golden made it pretty high up on the board.
