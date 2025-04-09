Possible Panthers target described as one of the most overrated NFL draft prospects
The Carolina Panthers have been heavily linked to Tetairoa McMillan. As the top wide receiver, he's been getting a lot of buzz from WR-needy teams, and that includes Carolina. McMillan would instantly boost the pass-catching cohort of Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble, Jalen Coker, and David Moore.
The Panthers might pass him over for a defensive player with the eighth pick. However, if they do decide to give Bryce Young a good weapon, Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson thinks they might be making a mistake. He argued that McMillan is one of the most overrated prospects in the draft.
"The 2025 NFL Draft class is particularly weak at wide receiver. Arizona Wildcats wideout Tetairoa McMillan is the consensus WR1, but he probably would’ve been the fifth-best wideout in the class a year ago," Johnson said. Because of some desperation by teams, McMillan could end up being overdrafted in the top 10 in Johnson's eyes.
"He lacks high-end long speed and he doesn’t do a great job of creating separation. He also really struggled against press-man coverage in college. McMillan can still be a great 1B receiver, but he probably won’t return the value if he’s made a top-10 pick," Johnson added.
To the point of being a great 1B receiver, the Panthers really need a 1A. In fact, they just need a 1 at all. None of Thielen, Coker, or Legette looks like a legit WR1. Thielen is by default, but neither Coker nor Legette look poised to take that leap in the fall.
That's why the Panthers might be in on McMillan, but there might not be much value in picking him eighth overall, which is why Johnson believes he's being overrated as a prospect in a pretty weak wide receiver class.
