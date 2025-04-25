Projecting who the Carolina Panthers will select on day two of 2025 NFL Draft
Day two of the 2025 NFL Draft has arrived, and the Carolina Panthers are expected to have a great deal of focus on the defensive side of the ball after taking Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan on Thursday with the eighth overall selection.
What will they do tonight?
Well, I'll start off by saying I'd be very surprised if two things happen: One, Dan Morgan sits tight at No. 57, and two, the Panthers only make two picks on Friday. Morgan will either trade up higher in the second round to ensure he gets his guy, or he'll trade some day three picks to get another crack at the plate tonight. Heck, maybe he does both.
But for the sake of keeping things simple here, we're not going to project any trades into today's day two mock draft. I will, however, mention a few other names that could be in play for each pick.
RD 2, Pick 57: EDGE Bradyn Swinson (LSU)
The Panthers would love if Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College) or Mike Green (Marshall) fell to them, but unless they make a move up the board, it's wishful thinking.
Swinson is a guy they've kept close tabs on throughout the process, and was one of the several players who took a 30 visit to Carolina, for whatever that's worth. In two seasons with LSU, he tallied 93 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, eight passes defended, and four forced fumbles.
Carolina could corner or safety here, but edge feels like a bigger priority.
Other names to watch: EDGE Jordan Burch (Oregon), EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo (UCLA), Nic Scourton (Texas A&M), S Xavier Watts (Notre Dame), Omarr Norman-Lott (Tennessee), Omarr Norman-Lott (Tennessee), Azareye’h Thomas (Florida State).
RD 3, Pick 74: CB Darien Porter (Iowa State)
This pick is being made on the assumption that an edge rusher was taken in round two, of course, but there are some pass rushers in this area who make sense if on the board, which you'll find at the bottom.
I went back and forth between Porter and Louisville's Quincy Riley, who the Panthers have also expressed interest in, but I'm guessing they'll side with Porter's length. He checks in at 6'3", 195 pounds, and his arms measured at 33 1/8’’ at the combine.
Porter came to Iowa State as a receiver and made the switch to defense in 2022. He's not a day one starter, but can groom into a quality No. 2 option down the road.
Other names to watch: S Jonas Sanker (Virginia), CB Quincy Riley (Louisville), OT Anthony Belton (NC State), S Andrew Mukuba (Texas), CB Jacob Parrish (Kansas State), LB Chris Paul Jr. (Ole Miss), EDGE Ashton Gillotte (Louisville).
