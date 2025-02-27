Top-10 NFL draft prospect shares praise for Panthers All-Star Jaycee Horn
There are several names that have been floated around for who the Carolina Panthers could take with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, including Michigan cornerback Will Johnson.
The Panthers have needs at virtually every spot on the defensive side of the football and although they already have a lockdown corner in Jaycee Horn, it may not be a bad idea to draft another elite talent at the position, such as Johnson.
Thursday morning, Johnson spoke with the media on hand at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and stated that he models his game after Horn, among a few others.
From the very day he took the job, Panthers general manager Dan Morgan has reiterated over and over that he's looking for "dawgs" to populate his roster. Johnson fits that to a tee.
In three seasons with the Wolverines, he totaled 68 tackles, 10 passes defended, nine interceptions, and four tackles for loss.
Behind Travis Hunter, Johnson is widely considered the best corner in this draft class. With questions as to which side of the ball Hunter will play, some may go as far as tabbing Johnson as CB1, although he's not slated to be picked as early as the Heisman Trophy winner. Snagging another lockdown corner would go a long way in rebuilding the worst defense in NFL history.
