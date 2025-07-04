3 serious NFC contenders tabbed landing spots for ex-Panthers edge Jadeveon Clowney
When the Carolina Panthers released Jadeveon Clowney the news came as a surprise. Not only did the news take analysts, reporters and other NFL players off-guard, Clowney himself seemed to be blindsided - and he vowed that he was going to continue playing, and playing well, per NBC Sports.
"I think I played well for Carolina [last] year, considering the circumstances that . . . unfolded for me,” Clowney said. “I played with a bunch of guys that was hurt this past year. And I ended up playing extremely well for them. So it is what it is. I can play the game. I can play football. There are 31 other teams. I just hope another team gives me that opportunity so I can prove myself again. I feel like I can do that.”
Clowney has yet to sign with another team - but he will have interest as the season approaches - especially from tough teams who feel they need just a bit more pass-rushing firepower to get over the hump in a competitive NFC race.
According to Matt Holder at Bleacher Report, the best destinations for Clowney are all expected to be serious NFC contenders this coming season. He's listed the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles.
While it's fair to point out that Clowney only finished with 5.5 sacks last year, that had more to do with the pass rushers around him than anything. The truth is Clowney was the team's best pass rusher all year - and a team that ranked last in pressure rate shouldn't be cutting any pass rushers - let alone their most-productive one.
Clowney is also 32 years old and has a history of minor injuries, but it doesn't take much imagination to see him being a serious contributor in the playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Panthers saved around $8 million in cap space by releasing Clowney, bringing their total to roughly $17.2 million. Unless they use that space to land a real difference-maker on the back end of their defense and find a way to replace Clowney's production odds are they're going to take a step back as a result of this move.
