ESPN declares Carolina Panthers officially no longer have the NFL's worst defense

The Carolina Panthers have dug themselves out from the bottom of the power rankings after recording a shutout against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.

Nikki Chavanelle

Sep 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) gets tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (26) during the second half of a game at Bank of America Stadium.
Sep 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) gets tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (26) during the second half of a game at Bank of America Stadium. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers defense had a statement performance on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons and ESPN noticed. The biggest takeaways for ESPN from Week 3 action included that the Panthers defense is no longer the worst in the league thanks to certain offseason moves.

"It helped that quarterback Bryce Young didn't have any turnovers in the first half (as he had four over the first two games) and Carolina wasn't playing from behind," ESPN's David Newton wrote. "It also helped that Atlanta missed two early field goals and special teams controlled field position.

"That being said, the defense made plays. Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade had a pick-six. Mike Jackson had a pick. Linebacker Christian Rozeboom was everywhere. Bottom line, this isn't the NFL's worst defense anymore."

Chau Smith-Wade (26) celebrates with safety Lathan Ransom (22) after intercepting the ball and scoring a touchdown.
Chau Smith-Wade (26) celebrates with safety Lathan Ransom (22) after intercepting the ball and scoring a touchdown in the third quarter. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The pundits are now giving the Panthers credit after the 30-0 shutout victory over the Falcons, and the stats say the same thing. Carolina isn't last in any defensive category anymore, in fact, the Panthers are from the bottom of the pack. They are eighth in points allowed per game at 17, and that's despite ranking 21st in yards allowed per game.

After a clean game from Bryce Young and two takeaways for the defense on Sunday, the team's turnover differential is at -1 through three games.

Can the Panthers keep it going next week? Carolina travels to face the New England Patriots for Week 4 action in Foxborough. The Patriots have started the Mike Vrabel era 1-2 so far.

Published
NIKKI CHAVANELLE

Nikki Chavanelle has focused on football as a beat reporter, as well as a news desk writer, since 2015. An SMU graduate, she has covered her alma mater, Texas high school football, Arkansas Razorbacks sports, recruiting, national college football news and the NFL.