ESPN declares Carolina Panthers officially no longer have the NFL's worst defense
The Carolina Panthers defense had a statement performance on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons and ESPN noticed. The biggest takeaways for ESPN from Week 3 action included that the Panthers defense is no longer the worst in the league thanks to certain offseason moves.
"It helped that quarterback Bryce Young didn't have any turnovers in the first half (as he had four over the first two games) and Carolina wasn't playing from behind," ESPN's David Newton wrote. "It also helped that Atlanta missed two early field goals and special teams controlled field position.
MORE: Panthers climb seven spots in post-Week 3 Power Rankings
"That being said, the defense made plays. Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade had a pick-six. Mike Jackson had a pick. Linebacker Christian Rozeboom was everywhere. Bottom line, this isn't the NFL's worst defense anymore."
The pundits are now giving the Panthers credit after the 30-0 shutout victory over the Falcons, and the stats say the same thing. Carolina isn't last in any defensive category anymore, in fact, the Panthers are from the bottom of the pack. They are eighth in points allowed per game at 17, and that's despite ranking 21st in yards allowed per game.
MORE: Carolina Panthers given pristine grade for throttling of Atlanta Falcons
After a clean game from Bryce Young and two takeaways for the defense on Sunday, the team's turnover differential is at -1 through three games.
Can the Panthers keep it going next week? Carolina travels to face the New England Patriots for Week 4 action in Foxborough. The Patriots have started the Mike Vrabel era 1-2 so far.
