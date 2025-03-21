ESPN insider names Panthers most improved NFL team in free agency
It took about 11 days, but some parts of the NFL community are beginning to recognize that the Carolina Panthers have had a low-key very strong offseason so far. Former Dallas Cowboys backup running back Rico Dowdle might be the biggest name involved, but Carolina's additions to start free agency amounted to a significant step forward for what was the worst defense of all time.
While most media has only taken the time to dunk on the Panthers for overpaying for Jaycee Horn, a few folkshave emerged to give them their due and proper respect. CBS Sports recently gave Carolina a B+ grade for the early moves in free agency. Now, one insider from ESPN is saying the Panthers are the most-improved team in the entire league. Here's what Jeremy Fowler had to say about that.
Jeremy Fowler on naming Panthers most-improved team
"...Carolina's defense was the league's thinnest last season, so the front office aggressively pursued quality starters and depth. Most teams agreed that Tre'Von Moehrig played better than any other free agent safety in 2024. The Panthers secured him for three years as a dynamic player in the secondary. They missed on Milton Williams but got two interior rushers - Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III-- for a combined $22 million per year, less than what Williams got on his own ($26 million). Couple that with some quality adds at other positions, and Carolina is much better positioned for success than it was a year ago."
An actual shocker, here. Usually the only attention the Panthers get from ESPN is when there's some dramatic upheaval like the team getting sold or Bryce Young getting benched. It's also rare for a national analyst to recognize marginal improvements like this without a big name attached. Credit Fowler for knowing enough ball to see that this Carolina defense is far superior to the 2024 group.
The biggest addition to the bunch in our opinion is Moehrig, who largely flew under the radar playing for a Raiders team that won just four games. Moehrig represents a huge upgrade over Xavier Woods. Much will depend on the Panthers finding at least a passable starter to replace Jordan Fuller, but if they can manage that before Week 1 this group will have checked every box they needed to.
On the other side of the ball the Panthers have to recognize they have a below-average skill group around Bryce Young. If they address those shortcomings as well in a meaningful way there's a real chance for a huge leap forward for this team in 2025.
