ESPN predicts big things for Panthers running backs vs. Cowboys
On Sunday at Charlotte, a team coming off a 418-yard offensive performance—239 yards of that on ground—faces a defensive unit that is allowing an NFL-worst 412.0 total yards per game. That running attack belongs to the Carolina Panthers, who host the Dallas Cowboys this weekend.
“Panthers running back Rico Dowdle said his former team is going to have to “buckle up” on Sunday,” explained ESPN Cowboys’ writer Todd Archer. “It’s a comment that the Cowboys are very well aware of. Although the Dallas run defense has improved, it ranks 23rd in the league and is allowing 4.4 yards per carry.”
“It’s going to be a battle in the trenches for sure,” stated Cowboys’ defensive tackle Kenny Clark (via Archer). “Trenches going to win this game.”
Unfortunately for the Panthers, Chuba Hubbard has been ruled out for the second straight week. That makes Dowdle the focal point of the running game once again. Last Sunday against the visiting Miami Dolphins, he made his first start for his new team. He responded with 206 yards and a touchdown on just 23 carries in the 27-24 victory over the 'Fins.
Meanwhile, Hubbard had high praise for his teammate’s outing vs. the ‘Fins. According to ESPN Panthers’ writer David Newton, he felt that Dowdle’s outing last Sunday was “one of the best I’ve seen in person.” He also made reference to the depth the Panthers have in the backfield.
“One thing you can never be mad about is having a talented running back room,’’ said Hubbard (via Newton). “Both of us being on the field is a pro (not a con). Whether it’s me or him, Trevor (Etienne), anyone, I’ve got money on us.’’
