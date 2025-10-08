Bryce Young earns decent grade despite multiple turnovers vs. Miami
A year ago, the Carolina Panthers dropped seven of their first eight games. New head coach Dave Canales sat down 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young after two games. That move paid off by season’s end as the quarterback started the final 10 games and regained his confidence.
Brett Sobleski of Bleacher Report gave out his quarterback report cards for Week 5 of 2025, and the Panthers’ signal-caller earned a B-minus for his performance in the team’s 27-24 triumph over the Miami Dolphins.
“The best thing that can be said about Bryce Young is his team has never given up on him,” explained Sobleski, “not even when he plays poorly for stretches. The Carolina Panthers' first two offensive series Sunday ended in turnovers by the quarterback. From that point forward, the Panthers scored 27 points, which included a pair of touchdown tosses. Young still flashes, which makes it easy to believe the 24-year-old will eventually figure it out. His team understands the quarterback's fortitude.”
Slow starts have been the problem for Young and the Panthers this season, one reason Canales’s 2-3 team has been outscored a combined 85-32 in the first half in five games. For the season, the third-year quarterback has hit on a so-so 60.9 percent of his throws for 951 yards. Young has totaled just as many touchdown passes (7) as turnovers—serving up four interceptions and losing all three of his fumbles. Six of those seven miscues have come in the first half of the Panthers’ games.
All’s well that ends well for Young and company, and the team can even its record this Sunday with a victory over the visiting Dallas Cowboys. But the quarterback’s early-season performance in 2025 certainly comes with plenty of question marks.
