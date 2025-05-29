ESPN numbers suggest Panthers playing Tetairoa McMillan in the wrong spot
The Carolina Panthers have thrown a lot of resources at improving their wide receiver room over the last few offseasons. First, they spent a second-round draft pick on Ole Miss wideout Jonathan Mingo, who still hasn't scored a touchdown in the NFL three years later. Next, they used a first-round pick on South Carolina's Xavier Legette, who still has time to grow but disappointed as a rookie.
The latest big move at wide receiver was using a top-10 overall pick on Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan. In theory, McMillan should be able to fill that traditional X role at wide receiver that they have been missing since they sent D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears as part of the trade-up for Bryce Young.
However, a new analysis from Bill Barnwell at ESPN suggests that the Panthers would be better off playing McMillan in the slot, where he was nearly twice as efficient as outside in college.
ESPN on Tetairoa McMillan in the slot
"The first-rounder might play better in the slot, though; over his final two college seasons, McMillan averaged 2.2 yards per route run from the outside but a whopping 4.2 yards per route run across 303 routes from the slot... McMillan might be best in a hybrid role where he sees plenty of snaps as a "power slot," but Carolina's need for a classic outside receiver could mean the new addition plays most of his snaps as the X..."
In theory it would be great to see McMillan get some real work in the slot. However, the problem there is that there's a logjam at that spot - as both long-time veteran Adam Thielen and undrafted darling Jalen Coker also tend to do the most damage lining up in the slot.
It's a difficult nut to crack, but Panthers head coach Dave Canales came up as a wide receivers coach with the Seattle Seahawks - so if anyone can figure it out, it should be him.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
SI predicts Mac Jones destroys Panthers on MNF in place of Brock Purdy
Carolina Panthers announce joint practice with serious AFC contender
Panthers great Greg Olsen: Eagles have earned right to use tush push
Panthers-Dolphins trade proposal adds $72 million star to Carolina D