ex-Panthers star Christian McCaffrey named X-factor for determining NFC West race
Training camps around the National Football League open later this month. The 2025 NFL season is seemingly just around the corner. The first priority for all 32 teams is to win a division title, with an eye on the top seed in their respective conference
Moe Moton of Bleacher Report looked at eight X-factors when it came to capturing each of the eight division titles, From New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in the AFC East, to the Houston Texans’ offensive line in the AFC South. When it came to the NFC West, the focus was on the health of the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
“Christian McCaffrey can take this team over the top,” explained Moton, “San Francisco acquired the three-time Pro Bowler in the middle of the 2022 campaign, and he changed the complexion of the team’s offense and season outlook. After a 3-3 start in 2022, the 49ers went 10-1 after they acquired McCaffrey. The star running back won the 2023 rushing title, helping the team advance to the Super Bowl.”
Kyle Shanahan’s eventually fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. It turned out to be a forgettable season for McCaffrey in 2024. He played in only four games. The Niners fell to 6-11 and last place in the NFC West this past season.
“Without McCaffrey for most of the previous season, (Brock) Purdy posted decent numbers (3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions),” added Moton, “but the 49ers didn’t field a dominant ground game, which is a staple in Shanahan’s offense. The coach insinuated that the 49ers could limit McCaffrey’s workload following his injury-riddled year, but the team needs to find a healthy balance with him on the field in crucial stretches.
“The 49ers’ 2025 outlook hinges on McCaffrey’s availability and how many touches he can handle, given eight years of wear and tear on his body.”
The Los Angeles Rams are the reigning NFC West champions, but the Niners captured the top spot in 2022 and 2023. If Shanahan’s team rebounds from its miserable 2024 showing, the former Carolina Panthers’ All-Pro running back will play a big hand in that revival.
