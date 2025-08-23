Expanded NFL realignment would put Panthers in same division as Eagles, Giants
In its very brief history, dating back to 2002, the NFC South has seen each of its four teams make at least one Super Bowl appearance. The only other division in the league to claim such a distinction the past 23 seasons is the NFC West.
This week, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report put together a plan which would see the National Football League expand from 32 to 36 franchises, and reduce the number of divisions from eight to six. It’s a fascinating piece of work, spurned on by recent comments of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.
The league would return to the format that began with the merger in 1970. In each conference there would be a division designated as the East, Central, and West. The original NFC East was made up of the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Cardinals, and Washington Redskins. When the NFL went from six to eight divisions in 2002, the Cardinals (now residing in Arizona) were shifted to the four-team NFC West.
Carolina Panthers a member of the NFC East?
Talk about upheaval? Gagnon’s six-team NFC East would be made up of the Giants, Eagles, and Commanders. He would add the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as an expansion team from London. Meanwhile, noticeable in its absence is “America’s Team.”
“It's finally time the Cowboys moved to a more geographically appropriate division,” stated Gagnon, “leaving the rest of the NFC East to team up with the first team in major American pro sports from outside of the continent. Carolina and Tampa are the best fits from the broken-up NFC South.”
The Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars entered the NFL in 1995. Carolina was inserted into the NFC West, the Jaguars in the AFC Central. The Panthers moved to the newly-formed NFC South in 2002, and the Jaguars to the brand-new AFC South the same year. According to Gagnon’s plan, Carolina would reside in a third different division. Who knows what the future holds, but the proposal certainly make sense geographically.
