Proposed NFL realignment would put Seahawks back in expanded AFC West
Here’s the premise of a fascinating piece by Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report. “MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has suggested Major League Baseball could realign based on potential expansion. That got us thinking about the same possibility in the NFL, which last realigned in 2002 but—aside from relocation for the Rams, Chargers and Raiders and a name change in Washington—has remained untouched since.”
“A quarter-century or so after expanding to 32 franchises, you would think the NFL might soon consider adding more teams to generate more money. Let’s imagine that scenario and have some fun speculating on expansion destinations and the subsequent realignment.”
Seahawks would return to AFC West in NFL realignment proposal
Gagnon proposes that the NFL expands from 32 to 36 franchises. There would be new teams in St. Louis (again) and San Antonio, as well as London, England, and Toronto, Canada. The league would go back to its six-division format, which was the case from 1970-2001. And like those years, there would be an AFC East, AFC Central, and AFC West, along with the NFC East, NFC Central, and NFC West. Each division would house six teams (which was the case for the AFC Central from 1999-2001).
Let’s focus on a somewhat new-look AFC West. It would consist of the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, the new St. Louis franchise, and the Seattle Seahawks. The latter was part of a five-team AFC West from 1977-2001 before the NFL realigned in 2002 and sent the ‘Hawks back to the NFC West. That’s the division where the team first began play in its initial campaign as an expansion team in 1976.
All told, it’s a fascinating and well thought out proposal. Is it realistic? Only time will tell. And who knows what the NFL postseason would look like with four more teams in the mix?
More Seahawks on SI stories
SI projects the Seattle Seahawks’ record for the 2025 NFL season
Dalton Risner visiting Seahawks: Would veteran guard be an upgrade?
NFL expert highlights ‘formidable’ new Seahawks offense taking shape
Resurfaced quote from GM John Schneider puts trade chatter to rest