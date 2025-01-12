Falcons fire defensive coordinator after getting smoked by Bryce Young, Panthers
The "Carolina Reaper" nickname that Bryce Young is earning is still for the most part ironic. Young is slowly but surely becoming a problem for opponents on the field, but speaking with the media he remains the polite young man he's been since entering the NFL. However, in some cases Young has become a lethal threat to teams around the league.
After Young and the Panthers beat the New Orleans Saints back in Week 9 they fired head coach Dennis Allen. Now we have word of another division rival making a coaching change after getting lit up by Carolina's offense.
According to NFL.com, the Atlanta Falcons have fired defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake. This came six days after Young dropped five touchdowns on the Falcons in a 44-38 overtime win. Head coach Raheem Morris said it was a difficult decision.
""After a thorough evaluation of the season, and with careful consideration for our team's future, we deemed these moves necessary... These decisions are never easy from the human side of things and we wish Jimmy, Jay and their families the best."
The Week 18 loss to Carolina was the last straw, but this didn't come out of nowhere. For the season the Falcons ranked 11th in yards allowed but ranked 18th in scoring defense, allowing 21.9 points per game. Their biggest issue was a lack of pressure, as they ended the year with just 31 sacks. Only the New England Patriots (28) had fewer.
Looking ahead, Atlanta remains the most-talented team in the division, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the NFC South four years in a row and should probably be considered the favorite to do so again in 2025. While the Panthers are on the rise they still seem to have no answer for the Bucs, who have won 11 of their last 13 matchups.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Peyton Manning points out problem for Panthers and Bryce Young
Two enticing sleeper WR prospects for Panthers in 2025 NFL draft
Carolina Panthers find Bryce Young weapons in 3-round mock draft
Panthers could pursue creative trade for frustrated Packers star WR